Indira Jaising questions SC's 'inertia' on granting senior advocate designations

Senior advocate Indira Jaising has filed a plea in the Supreme Court, questioning "inertia" and "failure" to comply with its 2017 judgement on guidelines for conferment of senior advocate designation.

She contended that the process can be initiated by the top court and conducted via virtual mode similar to virtual court hearings due to present Covid-19 situation.

In a plea filed by advocate Anandita Pujari on Jaising's behalf, it was pointed out that the guidelines were published on August 6, 2018 which required inviting applications for designation of senior advocates twice a year.

On March 27, 2019, as many as 37 advocates were conferred with the designation out of 105 applicants. But since then, the process has remained standstill and the Supreme Court's Registry ought to have invited applications in January, and July, 2019 and 2020.

Though different High Courts in the country dutifully followed the 2017 judgement delivered on October 12, 2017 on Jaising's writ petition, the apex court has filed to comply with it, her plea stated.