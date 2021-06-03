Individual must be in complete control of their name: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday said an individual must be in complete control of their name and law must enable her to retain as well as to exercise such control freely “for all times”.

A three-judge bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar directed the CBSE to amend its bylaws, while declaring the conditions imposed by it for correcting one's name in records before publication of result as "excessive and unreasonable".

Holding that name of an individual is an intrinsic element of identity, the top court said a board dealing with maintenance of educational standards cannot arrogate to itself the power to impact identity of students who enrol with it.

"The right to control one’s identity must remain with the individual, subject, of course, to reasonable restrictions," the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari, said in its 132-page judgement.

The court passed its judgement on a batch of 22 petitions questioning validity of the CBSE's bylaws which put restrictions in corrections of names of students.

Maintaining that expression of identity is a protected element of freedom of expression under the Constitution, the top court said the obligation of Board to take additional administrative burden for name corrections is no doubt onerous but the propensity of a student losing career opportunities due to inaccurate certificate is unparalleled.

"The utility of certificates issued by the Board is not confined to educational purposes anymore. They serve a social purpose today and are often used to cross verify particulars like name and date of birth while applying for other government identity documents. They assume immense relevance while applying for various jobs, both public and private," the bench said.

"Interestingly, CBSE itself has argued at length on the importance and authoritative value of their certificates. In such circumstances, an inaccuracy or denial of change could be fatal to a student’s future prospects and all these concerns cannot be brushed aside in the name of administrative exigencies," the bench said.