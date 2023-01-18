Indo-Russian JV in UP produces first batch of rifles for the Army in 'Make in India' push

An Indo-Russian Joint venture company has produced the first batch of AK-203 assault rifles, which would be the mainstay for Indian Army troops in the future.

"Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, has produced the first batch of 7.62 mm Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles. The beginning of deliveries to the Indian Army is expected soon," Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport, said in a statement.

Last week Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said the force would buy more than six lakh pieces of the weapons over the next 128 months and the first batch of 5,000 rifles would be delivered by March. Within the first 32 months, 70,000 pieces are to be delivered.

Mikheev said the factory’s capacity made it possible to fully equip the personnel of other law enforcement agencies with AK-203 assault rifles, which, due to their high adaptability, were suitable for various operators. “In addition, the joint venture will be able to export its products to third countries," he said.

The Indo-Russian Rifles Pvt Ltd was set up in 2019 by the former Ordnance Factory Board (now known as Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Ltd) and Munition India Ltd that joined hands with Russian partners Rosoboronexport and Kalashnikov Concern – both are subsidiaries Rostec State Corporation. The company is to manufacture over six lakh pieces of the weapons at a price of over Rs 5,000 crore.

With the launch of a series production of Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles, high-quality, convenient and modern small arms will begin to enter service with India’s defense and law enforcement agencies. The model combines excellent ergonomics, adaptability to different shooters and high performance characteristics, it is one of the best assault rifles in the world," said Sergey Chemezov, General Director of Rostec.

The joint venture plans to ensure 100 per cent localisation of the production of AK-203 rifles in India, which is the first country to start producing the AK-200-series assault rifles.

In the future, the company may also increase output and upgrade its production facilities to manufacture advanced rifles based on the Kalashnikov assault rifle platform.

The rifles produced in the first 32 months will have indigenous content varying from 5-70%. Subsequently, there would be complete indigenisation of the weapon.

The AK-200-series assault rifles have retained all the advantages of the traditional AK scheme: reliability, durability and ease of maintenance. At the same time, they fully meet the latest requirements for firearms in the world in terms of ergonomics and the ability to mount high-tech additional equipment.