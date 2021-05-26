Indonesia's acting envoy to India dies of Covid-19

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 26 2021, 05:03 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 05:08 ist
Ferdy Piay (second to right). Credit: Twitter/@suryodipuro

Indonesia’s acting ambassador to India, Ferdy Piay, died in Jakarta on Tuesday after battling with Covid-19 for weeks.

Piay was the Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Indonesia in New Delhi.

He was the first head of a foreign diplomatic mission in India to die after being infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus

Piay underwent treatment for Covid-19 in a hospital in New Delhi before the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesian Government arranged for airlifting him to Jakarta, where he breathed his last on Tuesday, sources said.

