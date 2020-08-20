Indore deemed cleanest city, Varanasi 'best Ganga town'

Indore gets cleanest city tag for fourth time in a row; Varanasi 'best Ganga town'

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 20 2020, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 12:37 ist
Lal Bagh Palace in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Credit: iStock

Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth straight year in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Thursday.

The second and third positions in the category were grabbed by Surat and Navi Mumbai respectively.

Varanasi has been the adjudged the 'best Ganga town' in the central government's cleanliness survey.

The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020 were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at a ceremony.

Mumbai
Varanasi
Indore
cleanliness

