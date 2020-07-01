Indra Mani, India's Permanent Representative to UN

Indra Mani Pandey appointed India's Permanent Representative to United Nations in Geneva

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 01 2020, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 20:34 ist
Pandey succeeds Rajiv K Chander in Geneva.

Seasoned diplomat Indra Mani Pandey has been appointed as India's next Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva.

Pandey, a 1990-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as an additional secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA said in a statement.

Pandey succeeds Rajiv K Chander in Geneva.

In his nearly three-decade career, Pandey served in Indian missions in Damascus, Cairo, Islamabad, Kabul, Muscat and Geneva.

He also served as joint secretary in the Disarmament and International Security Affairs division of the MEA at its headquarters in Delhi.

