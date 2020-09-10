Induction of Rafale jets into IAF would send a strong message to world: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the induction of Rafale fighter aircraft would send a strong message to the world, especially to those who challenge India’s sovereignty.

“There are security challenges on the northern border, but the intentions of the military are as strong as it can be,” Singh said at the Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala Air Station, without naming China.

Since May, Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a tense stand-off in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh. Several attempts to normalise the situation have failed with the situation turning worse as both nations amassed thousands of troops and intense firepower including tanks and artillery guns on two sides of the disputed boundary.

Asserting that India's sovereignty and territorial integrity would not be compromised under any circumstances, the minister said, “Strengthening our defence is aimed at achieving international peace and stability and we do not want to take any step that will endanger international peace. We have the same expectation of our neighbours and other countries of the world.”

The eastern Ladakh still remains tense three days after the firing-across-the-LAC incident as Chinese People’s Liberation Army continued to be in an aggressive stand-off with the Indian troops.

Sources said that the Brigade commanders from the two armies met once again on Thursday, but its outcome, like the previous meetings, remained inconclusive.

At Ambala – the oldest IAF station that would now house the newest aircraft - Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria said the induction of Rafale could not have happened at a more opportune time considering the current security scenario.

After the first five Rafale aircraft landed on July 29, the IAF’s 17 Golden Arrows Squadron flew them extensively in the northern skies, including areas close to the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

“They (the aircraft) have already flown and familiarised in our operational environment and have undergone intense integrated training with other combat fleets including firing of advanced weapons.” the Indian Air Force Chief said.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly said India acquired a world class capability that would give it an edge in the entire region. After the induction, she had a bilateral meeting with Singh at Ambala. Subsequently, she met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Delhi.

“Undoubtedly, this aircraft induction would give IAF immense operational capability,” Bhadauria said.