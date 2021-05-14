Indus App Bazaar curates apps to keep people informed, prepared during pandemic, lockdown 

At a time when India faces multiple issues in wake of Covid-19 pandemic, Indus App Bazaar has curated a special category that helps out people during the pandemic.

Indus App Bazaar is a home-grown app-content-discovery platform that helps smartphone users consume apps and content in the language of their choice, and has curated ‘Covid-19 Resources’ to equip people with the right information around solutions to tackle the ongoing pandemic.

The category includes apps like 1 mg, Practo, BigBasket, Country Delight, Bajaj Finserv Health, and Paytm, to name a few.

“India is grappling with Covid-19 and we wanted to make the discovery of use apps extremely easy. This curation has been done with the needs of Indians who are staying at home. This is especially useful for Indians who require assistance to go digital,” said Suniva Rawat, AVP, Marketing, Indus App Bazaar

Indus App Bazaar has also localised several government apps. “We have apps available in 12 languages,” she said.

“During the pandemic, people constantly lookout for solutions around health, finance, and essentials – the three key elements for sustenance. These are trying times for everyone, we believe that humanity can serve as one of the greatest tools to weather this crisis. The availability of curated apps underlines the brand’s commitment to supporting people and helping them sail through the black swan event using the power of apps,” Rawat said.

Founded by three IITians, Rakesh Deshmukh, Akash Dongre, and Sudhir Bangarambandi in 2015, the company operates a full-fledged Android app store, known as Indus App Bazaar, which aims to cater to the next billion users with personalisation, simplification, and localisation.

"We are informing people about the initiatives that are taken by various Apps like Truly Madly for plasma donor match, Zomato for priority deliveries and Paytm for donation drive," she said.

Besides, she pointed out that Indus App Bazaar has onboarded and localised official government Apps like Aarogya Setu, Co-Win and those of various state governments.