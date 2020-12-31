Industrial corridor nodes in Andhra Pradesh, Tumakuru

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of industrial corridor nodes at Tumakuru in Karnataka, Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and transport hubs at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh with estimated job creation for about three lakh people.

These projects will position India as a strong player in global value chains with developed land parcels in cities for immediate allotment for attracting investments in the manufacturing sector.

The Tumakuru industrial area will be developed at a cost of Rs 1,702 crore and provide jobs to 88,500 people.

Krishnapatnam Industrial Area will cost Rs 2,139.44 crore and employ 98,000 people while the Rs 3,884-crore Greater Noida multi-modal hub will provide one lakh jobs.