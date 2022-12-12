Industrial production contracts 4% in October

Industrial production contracts 4% in October

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 12 2022, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 21:21 ist

India's industrial production contracted by 4 per cent in October, mainly due to a decline in the manufacturing sector output and subdued growth in mining and power generation, according to official data released on Friday.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown 4.2 per cent in October 2021.

As per the IIP data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output declined by 5.6 per cent in October 2022.

The mining output rose by a meagre 2.5 per cent and power generation increased by 1.2 per cent during the month

Industrial production
Indian economy
India News

