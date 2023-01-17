Industry bodies can't be self regulatory organisations for online gaming: Minister

Industry bodies can't self-regulate online gaming: Min

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 17 2023, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 22:21 ist
A person playing an online game. Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday that industry bodies cannot become self-regulatory organisations to regulate online gaming.

"It is wrong to assume that an industry body will automatically become an SRO (self-regulatory organisation). Any industry body will not be SRO. It will be a body representing all the stakeholders," Chandrasekhar told reporters here.

The minister said that SRO will comprise representatives of children, parents, players, government, and gaming intermediaries. All gaming companies that can be allowed under the new rules will need to register with SRO.

He also said that the watchdog has to be away from the dominance of industry players.  

The Minister said the government is planning to notify new rules for online gaming companies by the end of this month.

The government has proposed a self-regulatory mechanism to regulate online gaming companies under the draft rules for online gaming.

Online gaming companies will be covered under the new IT rules that were issued in 2021 for social media platforms.

India News
Online gaming
Rajeev Chandrasekhar

