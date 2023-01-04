Industry input sought to decriminalise business laws

The government is willing to engage with the industry to reduce compliance and decriminalise minor offences in order to make doing business simpler and easier, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

“I would urge you to give us ideas of every single law in the country where we can decriminalise, where we can make it easier to do compliance,” Goyal said while addressing an industry event organised by the Council for Leather Exports.

The minister suggested the industry body set up a task force to come out with suggestions regarding decriminalisation and simplification of laws concerning businesses in the country.

“If you are willing to put together a small task force to see what are the different areas where you face stress or difficulties in your business, we are absolutely willing to engage with you and help make your life easier. Help you with the ease of doing business. Please come up with some suggestions to help us serve you better,” said Goyal.

The minister referred to the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022, which seeks to amend 42 Acts to reduce the compliance burden on individuals and businesses and ensure ease of doing business.

Goyal introduced the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022 in Lok Sabha on 22nd December 2022. The bill was later referred to a 31-member joint committee of Parliament for scrutiny.

The bill seeks to amend 183 provisions across 42 Acts related to 19 ministries. Goyal said over 180 sections of the laws will be decriminalised, simplified and compliance be made easier through the proposed bill.

Goyal assured the industry of making Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification norms simpler. The BIS certification has been made compulsory by the government for various products and segments keeping in view the public interest, protection of human, animal or plant health, the safety of the environment, prevention of unfair trade practices and national security.

Several industry leaders have complained that the compulsory BIS certification was acting as a hurdle for some sectors engaged in exports. While Goyal showed a willingness to work with the industry in order to make the BIS certification process simpler, he ruled out any possibility of exempting the exporters from the certification.

He said BIS certification is extremely important from the point of view of maintaining quality. “It will help you to have the edge up against the country which doesn’t have a transparent system,” Goyal said alluding to the export of substandard products from China.