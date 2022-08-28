Infighting in Cong: MLA slams Punjab chief for 'publicly rebuking' party leader

The difference in the Punjab Congress came to the fore again on Sunday, with Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar slamming state party chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for "publicly rebuking" legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira, saying it smacked of "sheer arrogance".

The Abohar MLA’s comment came a day after Warring told reporters that one should not give suggestions when not asked for them, hours after Khaira said the state Congress chief should "not waste energy on defending individuals".

Khaira’s advice after the arrest of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in an alleged foodgrain transportation scam. Warring and several party leaders had protested against it.

Warring and Jakhar had also taken potshots at each other earlier this month, with the state party chief during the MLA to quit the Congress and the legislator asking to expel him.

In a fresh attack on Warring, Jakhar said in a tweet said, "The sheer arrogance of the Punjab congress president, when you publicly rebuke a senior leader like Khaira Sahab and then one expects to be respected by the cadre..Respect is earned...,”

The Abohar MLA is the nephew of former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, who joined the BJP in May this year.

Earlier this month, Warring had dared Sandeep Jakhar to resign from the Congress and get a fresh mandate "if he was so confident about their support" in Abohar.

Later, Sandeep Jakhar asked Warring if he was afraid of him then he could give him notice and throw him out of the outfit.

In June, Warring had dared Sunil Jakhar to take his nephew along with him to the BJP, to which Sandeep Jakhar had responded saying the party can expel him but he would not resign.