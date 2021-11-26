Infiltration bid on Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir foiled, 1 terrorist killed

Infiltration bid on LoC foiled, 1 terrorist killed

The operation is still in progress

IANS
IANS, Jammu,
  • Nov 26 2021, 11:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 11:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian Army has foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in which one terrorist was killed.

Defence ministry spokesman, Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said, "On night of November 25, 2021, Pakistani terrorist attempted an infiltration bid along LoC in Bhimber Gali sector of J&K."

"Alert Indian Army troops successfully foiled the infiltration attempt. One Pakistani terrorist has been eliminated. The body of the terrorist along with weapon and ammunition has been recovered. Operation is still in progress," he added.

