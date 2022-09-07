Inflation not 'red lettered' priority: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Inflation not 'red lettered' priority: FM Sitharaman

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 07 2022, 13:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 13:20 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that inflation is not a "red lettered" priority as it has cooled down in the last few weeks.

Addressing the India Ideas Summit, she said that Central government's priority is job creation and income distribution.

Also Read | New Data Privacy Bill will be ready soon: Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman further said that India is taking up the G20 presidentship in challenging times when global supply chains have been damaged and geo-political equations are volatile.

The finance minister said that the National Infrastructure and Investment Fund (NIIF) needs to be more robust.

Speaking on the Data Protection Bill, she said that the Centre is keen to bring it.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said on Tuesday that Central government will soon bring a completely new version of the bill.

