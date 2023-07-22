Infographic | State/UT-wise data on crimes against women in India

Amid the growing political furore over the May 4 video which showed two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side, Union Minister Anurag Thakur today claimed that there was a long list of heinous crimes against women in Opposition-ruled states, but that the Manipur incident was being singled out for political gains.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting referred to some cases of crime against women registered in Rajasthan, Bihar, and West Bengal, and slammed Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as leaders of other Opposition parties, accusing them of remaining 'silent' in those cases.

"Over one lakh cases of crimes against women have been registered in Rajasthan in the last four years. Among them are a total of 33,000 cases pertaining to sexual assault on women," Thakur alleged.

In the context of Thakur's claims, Deccan Herald examines State/UT-wise data on crimes against women in India.

Data for the year 2021, as recorded by the National Crime Records Bureau, was used in making this infographic.

The states that recorded the highest incidents of crimes against women were Uttar Pradesh (56083), Rajasthan (40738), and Maharashtra (39526), whereas the UTs of Ladakh (18) and Lakshadweep (9) recorded the lowest.

(With PTI inputs)