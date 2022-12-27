Information and Broadcasting ministry earns Rs 22 crore by disposing off scrap

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has cleared 11 lakh square feet of space and earned Rs 22 crore by disposing off scrap during a space audit and scrap disposal exercise.

The exercise was conducted as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, officials said adding space audit of buildings and efficient management led to vacating space of over 11 lakh square feet.

Creating Space and co-locating various arms of the Ministry would bring synergy among sister organisations and make available huge space for further utilisation, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.

As part of the exercise, Thakur first visited Doordarshan Kendra in Ahmedabad on September 29 as part of pre-campaign inspection followed by several places, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kurnool, Chennai, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Jabalpur. The last audit visit by Thakur was at DD Kendra in Bhopal on December 26.

Officials said co-location of all arms of the Ministry will ensure better synergy of manpower and resources, and effective dissemination of information to the public through integrated publicity plans. It will lead to additional revenue to Prasar Bharati in the form of rental, officials said.

"Utilising available space of government buildings in place of private buildings will save substantial amounts in rentals," officials said.

Earlier, the government said it has freed up over 88.05 lakh square feet of space in its offices in all ministries and departments and earned Rs 364.53 crore from disposal of scrap during a special drive in October. A similar exercise October 2021 had led to freeing up of 12 lakh square feet of space and leading to earning of Rs 62 crore.

The government has a scrap disposal policy under Chapter 7 of General Financial Rules (GFR) 2017 and a special campaign on disposal of pendency.