Infosys CEO Salil Parekh at Finance Ministry to meet FM Sitharaman over I-T portal glitches

Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh has reached the Finance Ministry to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over glitches at the newly-launched income tax portal.

The ministry had summoned Parekh on Monday to explain why an income tax portal backed by the company continues to show glitches even after two and half months of its launch.

Infosys was given the contract to develop the website in January 2019.

After about two days of the income tax portal being unavailable, Infosys late on Sunday said emergency maintenance on the website has concluded and it is now live.

Developed by Infosys, the new income tax e-filing portal 'www.incometax.gov.in' has had a bumpy start from the day of its launch on June 7 as it continued to face tech glitches with users complaining that certain functionalities were either unavailable or working slow.

A tweet by Income Tax department said the portal has not been available since Saturday.

Infosys India Business, which is the Twitter handle of Infosys India Business unit, in a tweet on Sunday evening said: "The emergency maintenance of the @IncomeTaxIndia portal has concluded and the portal is live. We regret any inconvenience caused to taxpayers."