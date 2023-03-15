Infosys Foundation, Indian Army veterans in outreach tie-up

Infosys Foundation, the CSR arm of Infosys, has joined hands with the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV) to provide educational grants and scholarships worth Rs 30 crore to widows and children of army personnel impacted through physical casualty.

The collaboration will help more than 14,000 widows and children of army personnel from across the country to advance their education, Infosys Foundation said. It will cover individuals wanting to pursue education from classes 1 to 12, graduation, post-graduation, professional courses, and provide grants towards computer literacy.

The foundation said on Wednesday that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with DIAV in this connection. Since 2016, it has provided grants amounting Rs 40 crore to the Army’s Rehabilitation and Welfare section, to financially support widows and the next of kin of personnel affected by physical casualty.

Brigadier Vikas Bharadwaj of DIAV said the partnership will facilitate financial assistance to many families, by empowering them with education. Sunil Kumar Dhareshwar, Trustee, Infosys Foundation, said the foundation's collaboration with the defence forces, along with education being a core pillar of its vision, will help the initiative.