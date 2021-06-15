Injected Rs 3,000 crore in tribal economy over 2 years: Centre

The Central government has injected over Rs 3,000 crore in the tribal economy over the past two years to ensure a market for minor forest produce and artworks of home-bound tribal artisans.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said over the past two years, the mechanism for marketing of minor forest produce through minimum support price and development of value chain has impacted tribal ecosystem in a big way.

Munda was speaking at the inauguration of the headquarter of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation (TRIFED) in New Delhi.

“In less than two years, 37,362 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, subsumed into 2,240 Van Dhan Vikas Kendra Clusters of 300 forest dwellers each have been sanctioned by TRIFED out of which 1,200 clusters are operational,” a Tribal Affairs Ministry statement read.

Through the Tribes India outlets, TRIFED has compiled a hamper of unique handicrafts, GI products, and immunity boosters from different parts of the country.

“TRIFED is working consistently on its mission towards making the tribals self-reliant,” Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED said.