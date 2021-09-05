Innovative teaching methods earn 44 teachers national awards

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday presented National Teachers Awards to 44 educators from across the country for their contribution in developing innovative methods of teaching.

"Teachers should keep in mind that every student has different capabilities, talent and psychology, social structure and background. Hence, they should focus on all-round development of each child in accordance with the child’s needs, interests and capabilities," the President said during an online award ceremony held on the occasion on Teachers' Day.

During the event, a film detailing all 44 teachers' efforts and achievements was also shown. Nagaraj C M, a science teacher at Government High School, Doddabanahalli in Bengaluru South, was one of the award recipients. He introduced micro-scale chemistry kits for his students to learn the subject.

Devising formula games to make mathematical concepts easy, building a science park, going out of the way for the speedy construction of a school and physically reaching out to students in distant areas of Kargil during the pandemic are among the 44 award-winning efforts.

Mamata Paliwal, who is a mathematics teacher at the Government Girls' Senior Secondary School in Bhiwani, Haryana, got the award for her innovative methods in making the learning of mathematics easier.

Kamal Kishor Sharma, the principal of the Government Senior Secondary School in the Kandaghat district of Himachal Pradesh is credited with going out of the way to ensure speedy construction of a school building.

"The land on which the school was built had many stakeholders, due to which no construction work was being done. I went door-to-door and convinced the stakeholders and also collected funds for it. During the pandemic, I went door-to-door to discuss the importance of education for children and also to solve students' doubts," he said.

Deputy Principal of Delhi's Government Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Vipin Kumar, has bagged the award for providing additional help to students who did not have the means to attend coaching classes for competitive exams.

Muhammad Ali, who teaches at the Government Middle School located in Kargil, Ladakh, went the extra mile for his students during the pandemic by physically reaching out to each one of them living in far-flung areas.