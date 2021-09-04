Inordinate, inexplicable delay in prosecution of UPA-era corruption cases: Subramanian Swamy writes to PM Modi

There is an "inordinate and inexplicable" delay in prosecution of many corruption cases that took place during the UPA tenure, Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy has said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Swamy also said that there is an "induced lack of enthusiasm" of prosecutors in these cases.

"There is, without doubt, an inordinate and inexplicable delay in prosecution of many corruption cases by the government, which corruption had happened at the UPA tenure at the Centre," he said in the letter.

Specifically mentioning 2G scam, Aircel-Maxis and National Herald cases, involving senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Sonia Gandhi, he said there has not been a finality or conviction in these cases.

"In the past seven years, there has not been a finality or conviction in these cases which is clearly due to the induced lack of enthusiasm of the prosecutors...," Swamy said.

He said these delays are hurting the image of the BJP which made fighting corruption a key plank of election campaigns.

"I am most respectfully urging you to give immediate directions to agency heads, legal officers and prosecutors to sit together, if necessary, and work in coordination and to monitor the progress of cases at regular intervals," Swamy said.

He further suggested that an inter-departmental monitoring body can be formed, which works on a regular basis, comprising agency heads and prosecutors to ensure that the anti-corruption cases are pursued diligently.