Instagrammer could be a spy, Army warns jawans

In a cautionary advisory to its soldiers, the Indian Army has alerted the jawans to be careful about a certain Instagram and Facebook account that it suspects to be an enemy spy.

The account holder, who goes by the name 'Oyesomya' on Instagram and 'Gujjar Soumya' on Facebook, is said to have come to the Army's notice because of her 'duplicitous credentials'.

In the advisory, the army said it could be a suspected enemy spy who is trying to target Army officers and special forces’ troops.

"She [Gujjar Soumya] claims to be the sister of late Captain Pawan Kumar. She claims to be currently studying as a research scholar in IIT Bombay and that she has cleared IIT JEE 2016 and NTSE 2014," the advisory read, according to a report in India Today.

It added that there was a likelihood that the profile was being used by 'inimical agencies to create inroads into the social media accounts of gullible services persons to gain information of classified nature.'

Honey-trapping isn't an alien concept to the Indian Army. In January this year, an Indian Army soldier was arrested by Rajasthan police after he was found sharing photograph and information with a suspected ISI operative of Pakistan with a fake Facebook profile.

