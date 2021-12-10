Reports of 'fake' vaccines, inoculation camps in WB, UP

Instances of fake Covid vaccines, inoculation camps reported from UP, Maharashtra, Bengal: Govt

As an additional measure of caution and stringent action, all states and union territories were asked to increase the vigilance within supply chains

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 10 2021, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2021, 17:37 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Instances of fake Covid-19 vaccination camps and vaccines have come to the central government's notice from Maharashtra, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, the Lok Sabha was told on Friday.

The Ministry of Health has directed the state governments to investigate these instances and take stringent legal and administrative actions so that such fraudulent activities are not repeated in future, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

She was responding to a question on whether the government has identified any fake vaccines of approved Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V across the country since the beginning of the vaccination programme and measures taken to identify and stop the fake vaccines from circulation.

Also Read | 13.3 crore people yet to get first Covid vaccine shot: Govt

Pawar said that as an additional measure of caution and stringent action, all states and union territories were asked to increase the vigilance within the supply chains and carefully authenticate the product and its physical condition before its use so as to guard against such unscrupulous activities.

Further, communication has also been sent to all states and union territories that all beneficiaries who receive vaccines must be captured on CoWIN portal and issued digital vaccination certificate and all vaccination sessions should be recorded on the portal, Pawar said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'

Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations

Five things to know about James Webb Space Telescope

Five things to know about James Webb Space Telescope

Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector

Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector

First pics of Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's wedding

First pics of Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Ganguly tells why Rohit replaced Kohli as ODI skipper

Ganguly tells why Rohit replaced Kohli as ODI skipper

Astronomers spot planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter

Astronomers spot planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter

Prabhas tops UK newspaper's South Asian celebrity list

Prabhas tops UK newspaper's South Asian celebrity list

 