Instead of complaining about fuel hike, buy e-vehicles: Goa Minister

According to Goa's Public Works Department Minister Nilesh Cabral, those who complain about rising fuel prices should buy e-vehicles instead.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion of the founding day of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Cabral also said that at least Indians could buy petrol, in Sri Lanka which is on the brink of bankruptcy and facing a state of emergency, its residents cannot.

"So we have to make a change in ourselves. I will advise people to buy electrical vehicles and start moving around with them so that you can save your money and save your environment also. They say prices have increased and yet they buy petrol. They must be in a position to buy an (e)-bike," Cabral said.

"Look at what is happening today. At least we get petrol and diesel, look at what is happening in Sri Lanka. We have to understand what the situation is. I also feel petrol should be priced at Rs. 50. But it cannot happen practically," he added when he was asked by media persons to comment on the increasing fuel prices.

On Wednesday, petrol in Goa was priced at around Rs. 106 per litre.

The PWD Minister also said that residents of the state should avail themselves of the state government's subsidy on the purchase of e-vehicles to beat the price hike.

"Use electrical bikes and cars. The government is giving subsidies. You will do two things. You will save the environment from pollution by petrol and diesel vehicles. And your pocket will also be saved," he said.

