Instruct govt to discuss farmers' issues, Pegasus in Parliament: 7 Oppn parties write to President

'Ask govt to discuss farm laws, Pegasus in Parliament'

The BSP, RLP, SAD, National Conference, CPI and the CPI(M), besides the NCP, are the signatories to the letter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2021, 18:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 18:05 ist
Members protest in the well of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Credit: RSTV/PTI Photo

Seven opposition parties have written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention to direct the government to discuss farmers' issues and Pegasus phone-tapping in Parliament, NCP leader Supriya Sule said on Tuesday.

Also read: Pegasus snooping issue 'most important' for IT panel; will question govt officials on this: Tharoor

SAD leader Harsimrat Badal said it is very unfortunate that farmers have died while protesting against the three farm laws but the Centre is not even ready to discuss their issues.

NCP leader Sule said the seven parties have written to the President seeking his intervention to instruct the government to discuss the farmers' issues and Pegasus snooping in the Parliament.

