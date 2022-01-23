The ripple effects of the pandemic on children and adolescents are manifesting in their behaviour, learning, academic performance as well as mental and physical well-being. Often, families are unaware of coping mechanisms and care does not reach these children at the right time.

In an interview with DH's Anupama Ramakrishnan, Dr Eesha Sharma, Assistant Professor, Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Nimhans highlighted the issues in children and how to deal with them.

How can teachers and parents help children cope with the pandemic?

Teachers and parents can help by being open and honest, responding to questions that children might have, collaboratively exploring options to keep the child engaged and ‘learning’, and being mindful and inquisitive about information children may come across online via social media or from friends.

Several closed communities have allowed children’s parks and activity centres to stay open. While this access is a blessing to children, it is important for parents to talk to their children about continuing safety precautions. It would help if parents could take turns to supervise children in these spaces.

Alongside the challenges the pandemic has thrown, in terms of continuing school curriculums, etc, it also presents an opportunity for all stakeholders to pause and reflect on teaching methods and content that has typically been part of the school curricula. It is time to mindfully integrate more experiential methods of teaching and to inculcate in children the ‘joy of learning’ rather than the need to ‘complete coursework’.

It is also a time to discover new hobbies and family routines that would go a long way in building children’s resilience.

Are children who need help from mental help professionals being supported by parents?

I have seen several parents organising or asking for online consultations for their children. I think parents' limitations in seeking help for their children stems from their pre-existing financial and social inequalities, and are not really specific to the pandemic.

What would you advise children during these tough times?

One can give advice when one has already learnt from experience. As far as this pandemic is concerned, we are all children! I would rather tell children ‘let’s face this together by sharing and cooperating and figuring out how to make the best of these times’.

How will this situation impact the future of youngsters? How do we go forward from here?

There is a need to define and understand a ‘new, dynamic, evolving normal’. We have found ourselves lost and our lives turned upside down with the pandemic.

We have no idea how long this is going to last or whether the erstwhile patterns of normalcy will still hold good in the future. What we are dealing with is a high amount of uncertainty. What might help is for us to encourage more openness to new ways of being, to new patterns of work environments, to new spaces and styles of learning.

It is hard to say what might work, but being open to trying out at least gives us a chance that something will.

