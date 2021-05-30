Intensity of second Covid-19 wave made preparations inadequate: FM Sitharaman

Acknowledging that India had been overwhelmed by the intensity of the second Covid-19 wave, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the preparations made to tackle the second surge of the virus proved to be inadequate.

Speaking at a conclave of experts on Saturday organised by the IIMB Alumni Association, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that despite preparations having been made for the second wave, the intensity of the second surge rendered the preparations inadequate.

"All of us have proven that the situation in 2020 is not the situation in 2021. In some respects it's worsened, but in some other respects we are probably slightly better prepared. Now, with the second wave having come in such a scale and intensity, all that preparation was just not adequate," Sitharaman said.

The theme of the discussion was recovery, rehabilitation and prevention after the second wave.

One of the problems, according to Professor Gagandeep Kang, a Clinical scientist at CMC Vellore was that nobody in India “anticipated that the vaccines would be required, so quickly.”

The scientist said that the immunisation programme had a slow rollout during the first several weeks, before it became evident that the country needed to be faster with vaccines. “But it is not easy to do because supply chains are set up to handle only so much. We did an estimation last year and anticipated that about two-and-a-half billion extra doses could be made in 2021. However, a lot of effort on the part of multilateral agencies and governments have resulted in a situation where we think that we will actually have six billion or more doses of vaccine this year,” she said.

Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman and Executive Director of Narayana Health, added that vaccination is the cheapest, safest and the best protection against Covid-19.

While he added that people must take precautions to prevent children from being infected, he stressed that one of the important requirements for containment is increased medical staff.

“Everyone thinks that we need to build more hospitals, but building a hospital is not going to solve the problem. Why? It is not the cost of building the hospital which is preventing people from building the hospital, it is the lack of doctors. We are struggling to offer health care to the Covid patients because we are terribly short of doctors, nurses and medical technicians,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister said that the issue of limited medical infrastructure was addressed in the February 2021 Budget. Sitharaman stated that the Budget moves to not only take care of the poor, but also the infrastructure, while extending 'atmanirbhar' support to the organised sector and unorganised sectors.

“One of the large and emphatic announcements of the Budget was for increasing the capital expenditure for infrastructure. Also we increased the capital expenditure for health infrastructure. So at one goal, we are making sure that the medical infrastructure does not become the province of metropolitan cities, but it shall go down to the level of the blocks. The aim was also to ensure that human resources are going to be available,” she said.