International flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur as pilot takes ill

An international flight of Biman Bangladesh with 126 passengers on board had to make an emergency landing at Nagpur airport after the health condition of the pilot deteriorated, according to a report by ANI.

Maharashtra: An international flight of Biman Bangladesh, carrying 126 passengers, made a medical emergency landing at Nagpur airport after a sudden deterioration in the health of the pilot of the aircraft. — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos: