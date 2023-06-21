International Yoga Day Live: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya performs yoga in Delhi

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi all geared up to make a spectacle out of International Yoga Day, by performing yoga at the UN headquarters, many Indian Union Ministers carried out their own performances. Health Minister Mandaviya and defence minister Rajnath Singh were among the names. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath extolled the virtues of yoga and urged all to be proud of it. Also, Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi said that the yoga event in Surat broke the Guinness World Record. Track the latest updates on International Yoga Day only with DH!