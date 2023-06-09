Internet services partially resume in Kolhapur

In violence-hit Kolhapur, internet services have been partially resumed, according to ANI.

The Maharashtra city saw violent protests from right-wing outfits on Wednesday over some persons keeping an image of Tipu Sultan and an offensive audio message as their social media status.

Five persons were detained in Kolhapur for allegedly keeping offensive social media account status and an image of 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan. Meanwhile, a probe is under way to find what or who prompted them to indulge in such an act.

More details are awaited.