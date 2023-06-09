Internet services partially resume in Kolhapur

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 09 2023, 11:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 11:22 ist
People gather to protest against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image in objectionable social media posts, in Kolhapur district. Credit: PTI Photo

In violence-hit Kolhapur, internet services have been partially resumed, according to ANI

The Maharashtra city saw violent protests from right-wing outfits on Wednesday over some persons keeping an image of Tipu Sultan and an offensive audio message as their social media status.

Five persons were detained in Kolhapur for allegedly keeping offensive social media account status and an image of 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan. Meanwhile, a probe is under way to find what or who prompted them to indulge in such an act.

More details are awaited. 

Kolhapur
Maharashtra
India News

