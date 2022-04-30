Internet services restored in Patiala as situation 'improves'

Internet restored in Patiala as situation 'improves'

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 30 2022, 20:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 20:08 ist

Punjab government restored mobile internet and SMS services in the Patiala district, hours after suspending them on Saturday. 

The government also transferred the inspector general of police (IG) Patiala Range, the Patiala senior superintendent of police and the superintendent of police with immediate effect.

Police and district administration authorities claimed that the situation is under control and peaceful in the city.            

More to follow

 

Punjab
Patiala
India News

