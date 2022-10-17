Interpol has no role in curbing state-sponsored terrorism: Sec Gen Jurgen Stock

Interpol has no role in curbing state-sponsored terrorism as it focuses on "ordinary law crime", which accounts for a majority of the crime that occurs across the world, its Secretary General Jurgen Stock said on Monday.

Stock, who is in Delhi for the 90th General Assembly of Interpol starting Tuesday, in which the police chiefs and ministers of 195 countries are likely to participate, told a press conference that Interpol plays "no role" in any state activity.

The general assembly will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

"We are playing no role to be very specific and concrete. If there is any state activity, Interpol is not conducting any activity. We are focusing primarily on so-called, according to our constitution, ordinary law crime.

"We are going against child abusers, rapists, murderers, drug dealers, cyber criminals who want to make billions of money -- that is Interpol's focus. That is the majority of crime that occurs around the world. That is why Interpol exists," Stock said in response to a question on whether Interpol will play any role in curbing state-sponsored terror.

He said Interpol is a platform that allows its member countries to share information with each other.

Stock said there is "some confusion" as regards what is a red notice issued by Interpol and more importantly, what it is not.

"A red notice is not an international arrest warrant and Interpol cannot force any member country to arrest an individual who is the subject of a red notice. It is not for Interpol to judge the merit of a case or a decision taken by national courts -- that is a sovereign matter," he clarified.

India has 780 red notices open against various fugitives, including 33 issued this year. In the last couple of years, the locations of 65 Indian fugitives have been identified through red notices, sources said.

Stock said Interpol's role is to assess if a request for a red notice is in line with its constitution and rules.

"This means that we cannot accept a request if, for example, it is political, military, religious or racial in character, or is not in accordance with our rules on processing of data," he said.

Stock said Interpol understands that the decision not to publish a red notice may not be welcomed by a member country, adding that a part of the power of the red notices is in the trust of the members that the organisation implements the same rules while assessing requests from any country.

He said Interpol has compiled the first Global Crime Trend Report, which will be presented to the members during the general assembly.

Stock said among the most significant trends in crime is the increasing influence of organised crime in the physical world. In the virtual world, cyber crime is causing a massive economic and social impact on governments, on businesses and also on individuals, he added.

Stock said less than one per cent of the global illicit financial flows are intercepted and the fact that 99 per cent of stolen assets remain in criminal hands should be of "greater concern" for everyone.

"Combined with the estimates of the global cost of cyber crime, which is expected to reach $10.5 trillion by 2025, it brings us to the basics of policing -- follow the money," he said.

Interpol has developed its global stop-payment mechanism, the Anti-Money Laundering Rapid Response Protocol, which in the last 10 months alone has helped the member countries recover more than $60 million in criminal proceeds from cyber-enabled fraud, he added.

The Global Crime Trend Report also highlights the massive increase in the number of cases of online child sexual exploitation and abuse, which is only set to go up, Stock said.

The protocol enables more member countries to submit and handle requests to follow, intercept or provisionally freeze illegal proceeds of crime.

Stock lauded India's role in a "range of operation coordinated by Interpol", including a recent operation -- Lionfish -- during which Indian authorities made their single-largest seizure of 75 kg of heroin.

The Interpol secretary general also said the representatives of both Russia and Ukraine will attend the general assembly.