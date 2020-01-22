Interpol issues notice against godman Nithyananda

The Interpol has issued blue corner notice against self-styled " godman " A Rajesekaran alias Swami Nithyananda who is wanted in a case of the kidnapping of children, keeping them in illegal confinement and forcing them to do child labour here at his ashram. The investigating officer said that the notice to locate Nithyananda was issued recently following a request, he had made in December last year.

On the other hand, the city police also filed a charge sheet against two of Nithyananda's disciples- Harini Chellappan alias Ma Nithya Pran Priyananda, 30, and Riddhi Ravikiran alias Nithya Priyatatvanadha, 24. Both residents of Bidadi in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The chargesheet also names Nithyananda as a wanted accused . He has been identified by the police as A Rajsekaran, resident of Bidadi, Bengaluru, Karnataka. They have been chargesheeted for kidnapping, torturing and compelling the children to work as labourers at a private flat. The complainant in the case is parents of two minor who were among the ten children and were rescued by the police.