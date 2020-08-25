Interpol issues red notice against Nirav Modi's wife Ami Modi: Report

Interpol has issued a red notice against Nirav Modi’s wife Ami Modi, according to a Hindustan Times report.

A red notice acts is an international alert seeking the location and arrest of those wanted for prosecution.

Ami Modi left India with husband Nirav Modi and other family members in January 2018, shortly before Indian authorities started investigating the PNB scam. She allegedly fled to the US, publication reported.

The Enforcement Directorate listed Ami Modi as an accused in the money-laundering case in March 2019. Ami Modi was the director of a few companies to which Nirav Modi laundered money.

Nirav Modi is the main accused in a Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. He was arrested in March 2019 by Scotland Yard in London and was declared an 'economic fugitive offender.'

Nirav Modi is battling an extradition case in the UK in which he was remanded to custody till August 27. Currently, he is held in Wandsworth Prison in London.