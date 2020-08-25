Red notice issued against Nirav Modi's wife: Report

Interpol issues red notice against Nirav Modi's wife Ami Modi: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 25 2020, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 14:26 ist
An Indian supporters of the Congress Party keeps his hand on the face of a cut out of billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi during a protest in New Delhi. Credit: AFP File Photo

Interpol has issued a red notice against Nirav Modi’s wife Ami Modi, according to a Hindustan Times report.

A red notice acts is an international alert seeking the location and arrest of those wanted for prosecution.

Ami Modi left India with husband Nirav Modi and other family members in January 2018, shortly before Indian authorities started investigating the PNB scam. She allegedly fled to the US, publication reported.

The Enforcement Directorate listed Ami Modi as an accused in the money-laundering case in March 2019. Ami Modi was the director of a few companies to which Nirav Modi laundered money.

Nirav Modi is the main accused in a Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. He was arrested in March 2019 by Scotland Yard in London and was declared an 'economic fugitive offender.'

Nirav Modi is battling an extradition case in the UK in which he was remanded to custody till August 27. Currently, he is held in Wandsworth Prison in London.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Interpol
Nirav Modi
PMLA
Enforcement Directorate

What's Brewing

Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus?

Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus?

Who is Kim Yo Jong? North Korea's heir apparent

Who is Kim Yo Jong? North Korea's heir apparent

Why some tropical fish are getting squiggly with it

Why some tropical fish are getting squiggly with it

The Lead: Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

The Lead: Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

 