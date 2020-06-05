Civil services interviews to resume from July 20

Interviews for civil service aspirants to resume from July 20

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS,
  • Jun 05 2020, 16:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 17:05 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will resume the personality tests for remaining candidates of Civil Services from July 20.

Candidates will be informed individually.

The decision was taken at a special meeting here on Friday to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The UPSC had earlier deferred all recruitment exams due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Taking notice of the opening of lockdown and progressive relaxations being announced by the Central Government and various States, the Commission decided to issue a revised schedule of Examinations/ Recruitment Tests (RTs). Details of the revised calendar of Examinations/ RTs have been published on the UPSC website," an official statement said.

"Recruitment Test for the posts of EO/AO in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization earlier scheduled to be held on the October 04, 2020 has been deferred. New date for conduct of this RT will be published on the website of the Commission at the time of issue of calendar of Examinations/ Recruitment Tests for 2021," it added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
UPSC
civil services
Interview
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

 