Interviews for civil service aspirants to resume from July 20

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will resume the personality tests for remaining candidates of Civil Services from July 20.

Candidates will be informed individually.

The decision was taken at a special meeting here on Friday to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The UPSC had earlier deferred all recruitment exams due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Taking notice of the opening of lockdown and progressive relaxations being announced by the Central Government and various States, the Commission decided to issue a revised schedule of Examinations/ Recruitment Tests (RTs). Details of the revised calendar of Examinations/ RTs have been published on the UPSC website," an official statement said.

"Recruitment Test for the posts of EO/AO in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization earlier scheduled to be held on the October 04, 2020 has been deferred. New date for conduct of this RT will be published on the website of the Commission at the time of issue of calendar of Examinations/ Recruitment Tests for 2021," it added.