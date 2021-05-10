Intra-Kashmir train service suspended again amid Covid-19 resurgence

Intra-Kashmir train service, which had resumed in February after nearly a year’s suspension, has been suspended again till May 16 due to the prevailing surge in Covid-19 cases.

After remaining suspended for 11-months in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the train service from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region (138 km), had resumed on February 22 much to the joy of thousands of commuters.

However, the train service will again remain suspended for six days from May 11 to May 16 in a bid to contain the transmission chain of Covid-19, Chief Area Manager Northern Railways in Srinagar, Saqiq Yousuf said.

He said the decision has been taken upon government directive in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

On a normal day, at least 15 pairs of the train run regularly from Baramulla to Banihal and carry almost 30,000 passengers, including students and employees. The suspension of the train service puts commuters to immense hardships.

Meanwhile, the government of India plans to connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari through train service and work on the project has been going on for years. However, it has been delayed due to several reasons which include hilly terrain where the train has to pass.