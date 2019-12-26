Introduce system of internal, external exams: UGC

Seeking to end rote learning and system of examination which tests students memory, the university grants commission (UGC) has asked all higher education institutions to implement learning outcome-based education framework and introduce a system of continuous and comprehensive evaluation of students' performance as is done in the schools.

In a host of recommendations to bring reforms in the higher education system, the commission has asked all universities and other higher education institutions to start conducting a periodic assessment of the undergraduate and postgraduate students' performance in classes, giving it at least 30-40% weight in semester-end examinations.

The commission also suggested the higher education institutions to consider shifting to giving relative grading to students from the current system of absolute grading.

The UGC's recommendations for the 'Evaluation Reforms in the Higher Education System' was released by Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday.

“The semester-end examination system which test the memory of the students more often insulates students from the quest of knowledge, excitement of discovery and joy of learning. The annual examination along with marks percentage and division often leads to insensitive cramming up of superficial discreet information,” the UGC noted in the policy document.

Internal and periodic evaluation of the student's performance can be conducted by the faculty members concerned through a range of methods including home assignments, seminars, presentations, laboratory work, unit tests and peer reviews, according to the UGC.

Many of the centrally-funded institutions have adopted such examination system. The commission wants all the higher education institutions to adopt it.

Pressing for implementation of choice-based credit system of education, the UGC has also asked the higher education institutions bring 70-80% uniformity in the broad topics in each of the courses of degree programmes.

It has also asked the higher education institutions to bring changes in the system of question paper setting, recommending for creation of question banks.

“Question paper setting needs drastic reforms. While preparing the question papers, questions from the question bank, and independently by the paper setters in the pre-decided proportion, say 70:40, can be drawn with due consideration to the category of questions,” the UGC recommended.

The composition of a question paper should be such that an average student should not find it hard to get passing grade while it should pose a real challenge to good students, it added.

The HRD minister also released guidelines for the inculcation of human values and professional ethics in higher education students and teachers, implementation of one-month faculty induction programme and framework for eco-friendly and sustainable campus development.