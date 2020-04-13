Invoking Ambedkar, President Ram Nath Kovind asks people to contribute towards strong, prosperous India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday asked people to imbibe the teachings of Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of the country's Constitution, and contribute towards creating a strong and prosperous India, according to an official communique.

Extending greetings to the citizens on the eve of the birth anniversary of Ambedkar, the President asked people to celebrate the Ambedkar Jayanti while maintaining 'Social Distancing' and staying at their home in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a social reformer, educationist, jurist, economist, politician and legal expert, Ambedkar strived constantly for the benefit of the country and society, the President said.

Ambedkar envisaged a society where social harmony and equality should prevail, Kovind said in a message. "For this purpose, he dedicated his entire life towards society and the Nation."

Ambedkar has gifted India with such a progressive and inclusive Constitution which has been deepening and strengthening the belief of fellow citizens in the country’s democracy for the past several decades, he said.

"On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, let us take inspiration from Dr Ambedkar's great stature, struggle and values, take a pledge to imbibe his teachings and ideals into our lives and contribute towards creating a strong and prosperous India," the president said.