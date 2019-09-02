INX Media case: Court to hear PC's writ petition today

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram was sent to one more day of CBI custody by a Delhi court on Monday after it was pointed out that the apex court would take up his plea questioning legality of his arrest and subsequent custodial interrogation in INX media case on Tuesday.

He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 after the rejection of his plea by the anticipatory bail in the two separate cases being investigated by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the FIPB clearance to the media group.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent him to the CBI custody after the court was informed of the apex court's order, passed on Monday itself, stating that the investigating agency may seek one more day of custody as the apex court fixed Chidambaram's writ petition for hearing on Tuesday.

Earlier, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, urged a bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna, to grant him interim bail or put him under house arrest until the matter was heard. Otherwise, he would be sent to Tihar jail, which would not be fair.

He said the petitioner had challenged the validity of arrest and remand order and if he was sent to jail, his plea would become infructuous.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the CBI, submitted that such a plea had no standing in law.

Sibal said Chidambaram was 74-year-old and can remain in CBI custody till September 5.

The bench, however, asked him why he can't pray for bail before the Special Judge. Sibal said that the plea would be rejected as the judge had issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

After hearing of the matter, the bench directed, "The petitioner is permitted to move the concerned court seeking appropriate relief including the prayer for interim bail/extension of police custody and other remedies if any available in accordance with the law. The concerned court shall consider the prayer for interim bail/extension of police custody of the petitioner and pass order today itself."

In case the request for prayer for interim bail/extension of police custody was rejected, the court concerned shall extend the interim police custody of the petitioner for three days in view of the pendency of the petition here, the top court said.

However, after a while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared before the court, contending 15 days of remand of the petitioner would expire on Tuesday, so the petitioner cannot remain in police custody beyond that.

There may be jurisdictional difficulties in implementing the orders passed by this court, he said.

Acceding to his request, the court put the writ petition filed by Chidambaram for consideration on Tuesday.