IPS officer Ajay Bhatnagar appointed CBI Special Director

IPS officer Ajay Bhatnagar is now CBI Special Director

He has been appointed to the post till the date of his superannuation on November 20, 2024.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2023, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 16:11 ist
CBI logo. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior IPS officer Ajay Bhatnagar has been appointed as Special Director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a Personnel Ministry order. Bhatnagar, a 1989 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Jharkhand cadre, is currently Additional Director in the federal probe agency. He has been appointed to the post till the date of his superannuation on November 20, 2024, it said.

Anurag, Joint Director in the CBI, will now be Additional Director in the agency. He has been appointed for a period till July 24, 2023 i.e. completion of his seven-year tenure, the order said.

Manoj Sashidhar, a 1994 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, has also been appointed to the post of Additional Director in the CBI for a period of three years. He is at present Joint Director in the probe agency.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in deputation tenure of Sharad Agarwal, Joint Director, CBI for one year beyond May 31, 2023 i.e. from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024 (eight years in total) in relaxation of the IPS tenure policy, the order said.

CBI
India News
Central Bureau of Investigation
Indian Police Service

