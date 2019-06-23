IPS officer who arrested Indira Gandhi dies at 91

V R Lakshminarayan, who as joint director of the CBI had arrested former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a corruption case after the Emergency, passed away here on Sunday.

Lakshminarayanan, 91, died on Sunday morning due to age-related illness. The distinguished IPS officer, who retired as Director General of Police of Tamil Nadu, is survived by his son and two daughters.

Lakshminarayanan was also the brother of eminent jurist V R Krishna Iyer. A 1951-cadre IPS officer from Tamil Nadu, Lakshminarayanan had begun his career as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Madurai and retired as DGP of Tamil Nadu in 1985.

As joint director of the CBI, Lakshminarayanan had arrested Indira Gandhi in 1977 after she was ousted from power in the general elections held that year following the lifting of Emergency by her. His last rites will be conducted on Tuesday.