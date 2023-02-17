Iranian minister cancels India visit over Raisina Dialogue promotional video

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollah has canceled his visit to India. The visit that was due to happen next month got scrapped after a video clip showing Iranian women chopping off their hair in protest was shown along with the picture of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a promotional video of the Raisina Dialogue, The Indian Express reported.

The video made by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), a think tank that organizes The Raisina Dialogue in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs every year was put up a month ago.

Apart from the Iran protests, it also has clips from war-torn Russia and Ukraine, Putin and Trump along with other major global issues.

According to the report, the Iranian embassy reached out to ORF and the MEA to register their objection regarding the portrayal of the President of their country and asked them to delete portion of the video. However, the organizers have refused to oblige to the Iranian embassy’s request.

Following this, the Iranian Government informed ORF that their Foreign Minister won’t be able to travel to India for the Raisina Dialogue.

Iran came under the radar for human rights violations, after a 20-year-old woman Mahsa Amini was beaten to death by Iran’s morality police for not wearing a headscarf. This led to an uproar in Iran and worldwide where women chopped their hair protesting against the regime.

The Iranian government, later, hit back on the protestors by conducting arrests and executions.

The Raisina Dialogue is a conference held in India where more than 20 countries come together to discuss geopolitics and geoeconomics.