IRCTC offers 10-day pilgrim tour covering Jagannath, Kashi

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is organising a 10-day pilgrimage tour for the devotees and will be arranging a special train, which will depart from Whitefield Railway station in Bengaluru, on March 20.

The tour covers Jagannath-Konarak-Kolkata-Gaya-Varanasi(Kashi)-Allahabad and other places. It will be a nine-night and 10-day journey. The fare is Rs 9,450 per person, which includes accommodation, food, and transit facilities. The Central and State government employees can avail LTC benefit.

The services available for the passengers are sleeper coach, accommodation at Dharmashala, dormitory and hall facility, 55-seat bus facility for visiting local tourist places, tea, coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner and bottled water. The tourists will be provided insurance and security cover.

Booking can be done through the website of the IRCTC or through 97414 29437 (Bengaluru) or 97414 21486 (Mysuru).