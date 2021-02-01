IRCTC to resume e-catering services from February 1

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will resume e-catering services from Monday.

"Indian Railways to resume e-catering services from 1st February. This will further enhance the travel experience and passenger convenience as they can enjoy their favourite & fresh food during train journeys," Ministry of Railways said in a tweet.

The services will start at 62 stations in the first phase starting from February 1, 2021 onwards. The stations selected for the first phase of resumption include New Delhi, Lucknow, Bhopal, Surat, Pune, Ahmedabad, Howrah, Patna, Vijayawada, Ernakulam, Ujjain and Panvel.

The services were suspended in March last week after the lockdown was announced to check the spread of Covid-19.