Is it safe to consume poultry products during bird flu? Here's what WHO said

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the surging cases of avian influenza in some states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have left meat-eaters asking if consuming poultry products is safe. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it is safe to consume such products.
The global health regulatory body has advised non-vegetarians to take necessary precautions before consuming eggs or meat. These products must be rinsed thoroughly before cooking to ward off any germs on the surface, it said.
Also Read | Take precautionary measures against bird flu: Mangaluru DC
The bird flu has raised concerns in the country as it is transferrable to humans and if not contained, it could turn into an outbreak.
Bird flu is a respiratory disease in birds. The current flu has been caused by the H5N1 virus, which is said to be the deadliest variant but has a low transmission.
All the states, including those that have not detected any case of the flu, are taking preventive measures.
Read | In wake of bird flu, chicken sales drop
According to a directive issued by WHO and UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, meat and eggs must be cooked at a temperature of 70 degrees Celsius — the normal cooking temperature — to kill the heat-sensitive virus.
For eggs, it is advisable to purchase only fresh produce and that bought from trusted sources. A runny yolk is an indication that the egg is stale or may be infected, and must be avoided.
Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie
Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?
Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender
Hazards of a comedian in a climate of hypersensitivity
Another thing a triceratops shares with an elephant
'Grand Army' web series review: Evocative teen drama
DH Toon | Farmers tractor march: 'Here to dump produce'