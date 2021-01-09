Is it safe to consume poultry products during bird flu? Here's what WHO said

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the surging cases of avian influenza in some states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have left meat-eaters asking if consuming poultry products is safe. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it is safe to consume such products.

The global health regulatory body has advised non-vegetarians to take necessary precautions before consuming eggs or meat. These products must be rinsed thoroughly before cooking to ward off any germs on the surface, it said.

The bird flu has raised concerns in the country as it is transferrable to humans and if not contained, it could turn into an outbreak.

Bird flu is a respiratory disease in birds. The current flu has been caused by the H5N1 virus, which is said to be the deadliest variant but has a low transmission.

All the states, including those that have not detected any case of the flu, are taking preventive measures.

According to a directive issued by WHO and UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, meat and eggs must be cooked at a temperature of 70 degrees Celsius — the normal cooking temperature — to kill the heat-sensitive virus.

For eggs, it is advisable to purchase only fresh produce and that bought from trusted sources. A runny yolk is an indication that the egg is stale or may be infected, and must be avoided.