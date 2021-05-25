'Is Lakshadweep being turned into a mini Kashmir?' Local narrates plight

Narrating the situations in Lakshadweep, a native of the island has expressed concerns that apart from anti-people measures, administrator Praful K Patel is also implementing unscientific decisions as if he wanted to force people to leave the island.

A contract worker, the youth preferred to maintain anonymity fearing vindictive measures from the administration citing many such instances. He shared his plight with DH through an audio message sent by his close relative.

The youth said that the biggest problem of the island was that whatever was happening was not known outside the Union Territory.

"As the '#Save Lakshadweep' campaign got triggered on social media, many Twitter accounts have been blocked and people are fearing that even mobile phone communications might be stopped. Is Lakshadweep being turned into a mini Kashmir? That is the main concern of the people," he said.

He added that most of the controversial orders were being issued late at night with the knowledge of only a couple of officials.

After the Goonda Act was enforced, which was the first controversial decision of Patel, many who protested against the CAA were arrested. Thereafter steps like issuing bar licences and imposing a beef ban were being initiated.

"At least 4,000 contract employees may have been already thrown out of jobs... Moves to bring in business lobbies from Gujarat to Lakshadweep is being feared.

"Steps were being initiated to widen roads even when traffic on the island is very low. Already many islands are small strips of lands and widening the roads would further take away the land. In the name of cleaning roads, trees on roadsides were being painted red and white. We really don't know what are his intentions and are hence genuinely concerned, said the youth who is settled with family on the island.