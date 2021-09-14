IS modules identified Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra for caliphate: NIA

Islamic State (IS) inspired modules had identified Gujarat, West Bengal and Maharashtra for caliphate by waging a violent jihad, according to a report by The Economic Times, citing a supplementary charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at a special court in Bengaluru.

The group identified Jambusar in Gujarat, Burdwan in West Bengal and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra to spread their ideology. The group wanted its members to shift to the deep jungles in these states and operate in a manner similar to Naxals, an official told the publication.

The NIA has reportedly identified 25 suspects from ISIS who are believed to be in Afghanistan and are trying to recruit Indians online to carry out jihad.

“The identity of the foreign handler in the Bengaluru ISIS module is yet to be established. His chat name was said to be ‘Bhai’,” said a senior NIA official told the publication.

The investgation body on September 3 had filed a supplementary charge sheet against a suspected ISIS terrorist, Shihabudeen.

Shihabudeen was part of a larger conspiracy, in collecting and supplying arms and ammunition in Mumbai, according to NIA.

The charge sheet against Shihabudeen alias Sirajudeen alias Khalid alias Rajesh was submitted to a special NIA court under IPC section 120B, section 25 (1)(a) of the Arms Act and sections 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In a statement, the central agency said that Shihabudeen was part of the al-Hind terrorist module first busted by police in Suddaguntepalya, South Bengaluru. On January 10, 2020, city police registered a case under IPS sections 153A, 121A, 120B, 122, 123, 124A and 125 and sections 13, 18 and 20 of the terror law. The NIA later took over the case and re-registered it on January 23, 2020.

Bengaluru Police had named 17 people in the case, including Gurappanapalya resident and alleged mastermind Mehboob Pasha alias Abdullah along with Shihabudeen.

