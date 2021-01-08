'Is using Sambhaji Maharaj's name a crime?', asks Sanjay Raut on Aurangabad renaming row

Amid the controversy and political war-of-words over the demands of the renaming of Aurangabad, the Shiv Sena on Friday justified the use of “Sambhaji Nagar” in its place as per the wishes of people.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said that he sees nothing wrong in the use of Sambhaji Nagar from the Twitter handle of the Chief Minister’s Office.

Fissures have emerged within the Maha Vikas Aghadi over the renaming issue with Congress opposing the demand.

"Is using the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shivaji Sambhaji Maharaj on government documents a crime? It is people's sentiment and government functions on basis of people's sentiments," said Raut, the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

“The name... Sambhani Nagar... was the name given to Aurangabad city by Balasaheb Thackeray... it will remain that way," he said

To a question on state Congress president revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat saying that the MVA government will function in the ambit of the common minimum programme, Raut said the common minimum programme was to ensure welfare of the people . "The common minimum programme doesn't say people's wishes shouldn't be accepted,” he said.

"Constitutional values should be upheld by those holding constitutional posts. The Constitution clearly mentions that it is mandatory to accept the recommendation regarding the names submitted by the cabinet," he said.

When asked about it, Raut told reporters in Nashik that a government functions in the name of chief minister.

Raut said all the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies were trying to find a common ground to contest the local elections together.

"We may succeed in some places to fight unitedly," he said.

The Sena leader also criticised the delay in approving the names of 12 candidates for their nomination to the state Legislative Council by Governor B S Koshyari from his quota.

"Make it clear first whether you want to keep the issue pending till you topple the MVA dispensation and get a government of your choice," he said.

When asked whether he was referring to the governor or the BJP, Raut said, "It is up to you. I have said what I wanted to."

On Thursday, senior NCP leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had said that the MVA partners will sort out the issue.

“The three parties (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) sit together and take any decision...it is working for the last one year. In this case of the issue of (renaming of) Aurangabad we will sit and decide,” he had said.

(with PTI inputs)