ISB to help govt’s HR management practices

Indian School of Business has entered into a knowledge partnership agreement with the Capacity Building Commission, an initiative of the central government to augment the capacity of India’s 25 million civil servants.

CBC was constituted on April 1 this year with the mandate “to drive standardisation and harmonisation across the Indian civil services landscape.”

“As the custodian of civil services capacity building reforms,” the commission’s role is described as central to the overall institutional framework of Mission Karmayogi.

The National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (‘NPCSCB’) known as “Mission Karmayogi” was approved in September last year with the objective of enhancing governance through Civil Services Capacity Building.

Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean of Indian School of Business and Hemang Jani, Secretary, Capacity Building Commission, signed the agreement on behalf of the respective institutions, on Wednesday.

ISB, through its research and training capacity abilities, would support CBC and government departments in realising the vision "to enhance the execution capacity of the Indian state by radically improving the government’s human resource management practices."

Dr R Balasubramaniam, member-HR, CBC said, “While the commission strives to inculcate a culture of learning and building competencies to make the civil service a catalyst for growth, we are confident that the partnership with ISB would usher in new insights to achieve the grand vision of Mission Karmayogi.”

ISB would work with CBC as a training and content partner as part of the partnership. ISB would also create learning resources and teaching material, including commissioned research and a bank of case studies generated from the Indian public sector.

